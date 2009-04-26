Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:34 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High Dreams Up a Lively ‘Man of La Mancha’

Spring musical makes debut with shows Thursday and Friday, and again May 6-9

By David Holmes | April 26, 2009 | 12:24 a.m.

When Dale Wasserman first wrote Man of La Mancha it was for a television production called I Don Quixote, which aired in 1959. The Man of La Mancha stage play followed in 1966 and was an immediate success on Broadway. With hit songs like “The Impossible Dream,” “Dulcinea” and “Knight of the Woeful Countenance,” they are immediately familiar to older audiences and brand new for our current generation.

Man of La Mancha was originally written to play without intermission and to place the orchestra behind the action of the stage. Both were choices at the time that went against theatrical conventions and electrified audiences. San Marcos High’s production tries to capture that original convention-breaking excitement as the cast rehearses for Thursday’s opening night. Man of La Mancha will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and May 6-9 in the school’s auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Man of La Mancha is a fictional story of the imprisonment of author Miguel de Cervantes, who finds that he must defend himself against the abusive Spanish Inquisition and also defend his most prized possession against his fellow prisoners. Cervantes’ most prized possession is his yet unfinished manuscript of his great novel, Don Quixote. He is put on trial by the prisoners, who threaten to burn the manuscript if he is found guilty. In a clever turn of events, Cervantes convinces the prisoners to hear his defense in the form of a charade, an entertainment that enacts through improvisation the story of the beleaguered knight in the manuscript, Don Quixote de La Mancha.

So, in actuality, what we have in Man of La Mancha is a play within a musical of the adventures of Don Quixote. It is a wonderfully challenging story wherein the prisoners take part in the improvisation, guided by Cervantes and his sidekick, Sancho Panza. Wasserman masterfully weaves this story within the context of the prison system in Spain in the late 16th century.

The musical is under the direction of David Holmes with Carolyn Teraoka-Brady as vocal director and Daniel Garske as conductor. Sets and lighting design is by Theodore Michael Dolas, Marian Azdril designs costumes, and choreography is by Jessica Haro.

Don’t miss this extraordinary production that is full of hope for our world against an out-of-control system of injustice and persecution.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call 805.967.4581 x355. Click here for more information on the San Marcos High theater department.

David Holmes is the theater teacher for the San Marcos High Performing Arts Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 