StoryFaire Fuels Kids’ Imagination with Chapters and Verse

Children’s author Marni McGee wanted to give back to the community after 18 years as a successful author and decided to start StoryFaire to benefit Storyteller Children’s Center, which serves homeless and at-risk children. Now in its third year, this year’s StoryFaire features McGee and fellow children’s book authors Ellen Chavez Kelley and Jody Fickes Shapiro.

The third annual StoryFaire will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane. There is no charge for admission but books will be for sale during the fundraising benefit, which also includes a party for young children, live characters from the authors’ books, book launches and signings, and plenty of fun in a festive atmosphere. Chaucer’s Books is StoryFaire’s bookstore sponsor and is donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the benefit.

On Thursday, Crane Country Day School students got a preview as they listened to the authors describe their writing process and how they created their stories.

“For years, teachers came into the store asking for stories about apple picking in California,” said Shapiro, former owner of Adventures for Kids bookstore in Ventura. “They wanted a story that talked about canyons and ranches instead of farms and fields.”

After she sold her shop, Shapiro wrote Up, Up, Up! It’s Apple Picking Time. Now she is writing full time and also enjoys visiting schools and talking to students about the writing process.

Kelley is a poet and children’s author and has been a University of California lecturer in writing, a California Poet in the Schools, and an elementary classroom teacher. Her books include The Lucky Lizard and Buckamoo Girls, and My Life as a Chicken was recently nominated for the 2009-2010 California Young Reader Medal.

Kelley inspired the young audience to write.

“Your ideas come from the outside world that we live in and the inside world that’s in your imagination,” she said. “Let the outside world get connected to the inside world.”

McGee’s career as a children’s book writer began when she was raising her own children. It soon became her passion and her profession.

“Writing for children is the highest honor and privilege that I can imagine,” she said. “Children are worth the very best we can give them.”

The author of 15 published books, with two others soon to be released, McGee’s work has appeared in Cricket magazine and has been republished in a dozen foreign countries.

— Melissa Marsted is a Noozhawk contributor, author and freelance writer.