Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Handling parts destined for Mars was out of this world

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | April 25, 2010 | 4:56 a.m.

Back in the days when I was managing a machine shop, I had several vendors who did contract machine work for us when we were overloaded or when they could do a particular operation for less money or more efficiently than we could.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

I would drop in on them from time to time to see how my job was progressing or to drop off new work, or sometimes just to socialize for a few minutes.

One day I walked into one of the shops and there on the workbench were five very complex machined parts that he was just finishing for one of his other customers. They were about the size of a loaf of bread, and they were among the most complicated parts I had ever seen. Each of them was worth several thousands of dollars — probably about $30,000 in today’s dollars.

I was intrigued by the complexity of the parts, which, to a machinist such as myself, made them fall into the category of works of art. (I guess that happens in a lot of professions when a piece of work is so complex and well done that it becomes beautiful in its own right.)

Anyway, I told my vendor that it was a beautiful piece of workmanship that he could be proud of. He thanked me and said, “One of these is going to Mars on one of the NASA landers.”

Hearing that, I asked his permission to pick them up. (You don’t pick up and handle parts worth thousands of dollars without permission for fear that you might drop them.) He told me it was OK, and I carefully picked up each one of the five parts and held them almost reverently in my hands for a few minutes.

Now I can say that I once held in my own two hands an object sitting on the surface of Mars. A once-in-a-lifetime experience.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 