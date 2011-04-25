David Grossman Appointed Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Executive Director

After an extensive nationwide search, the Santa Barbara Symphony on Monday announced the appointment of David Grossman as its new executive director, effective May 9.

With a degree in composition from Berklee College of Music and a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University, Grossman has been a professional musician, served as a senior vice president for music at Paramount Pictures and as executive vice president at The Recording Academy, which produces the Grammy Awards. He is also secretary of the nonprofit organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which promotes music education in under-funded schools with the belief that music education helps to make better students and inspires creativity.

“We welcome David’s extensive musical background and his demonstrated success in the business of the arts,” said Stefan Riesenfeld, Santa Barbara Symphony board president. “We are very pleased to find an individual with proven leadership and administrative skills, first-hand knowledge of both sides of the business of music and a strong commitment to music education. We believe that David will be able to capitalize on the strong base of achievement of the Santa Barbara Symphony as we strive to enrich our community through music performance and education.”

“I am extremely excited to join the Santa Barbara Symphony as its executive director,” Grossman said. “Santa Barbara is an incredibly vibrant and culturally diverse community that takes great pride in the unique contributions made by the Santa Barbara Symphony. Leading a great team to elevate the symphony’s year-round commitment to the community, education and musical landscape is an energizing mission I am thrilled to embrace. I look forward to a wonderful partnership with its passionate Board of Directors, dedicated staff, world-class musicians and extraordinary music and artistic director, Nir Kabaretti, in guiding the orchestra to the next phase in its rich history.”

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Paksy Plackis-Cheng for her exceptional service as interim executive director during our search process,” Stefan Riesenfeld said. “Paksy was vice president of the board prior to assuming this interim role in December, and we are all very pleased that she will be returning to that position.”

“The Santa Barbara Symphony has had an extraordinary season,” said Paksy Plackis-Cheng. “I am grateful to the staff, the Board and the increasingly diverse community of patrons and donors for their commitment during one of the most challenging times for the survival of Arts organizations. We are excited to build on this momentum with David’s leadership.”

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.