Rotary Club of Montecito Teeing Up for Annual Golf Classic

The Rotary Club of Montecito will hold its Eighth Annual Golf Classic open to the public at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road, at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

Proceeds from the event will benefit SBCC vocational scholarships and various local beneficiaries of the Montecito Rotary Foundation.

The shot-gun start, four-person team Golf Classic includes a round of golf, cart, gift bag, silent and live auction, box lunch and dinner at the Montecito Country Club. The cost per golfer is $150.

Chairing the event are Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Inc., and Bill Lindberg, president of the Ash Grove Group, a coaching and consulting firm in Montecito.

Brown has been the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara for the past five years. She previously served as the executive director for Boys & Girls Clubs Ferndale and Lummi Island in Bellingham, Wash., for 12 years.

Lindberg is the immediate past president of the Montecito Rotary.

For more information on the tournament or to sign up, call Brown at 805.962.2382 or Lindberg at 805.565.6990.

The Rotary Club of Montecito was founded in 1953 and meets each Tuesday for lunch at the Montecito Country Club. Harlan Green serves as president.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.