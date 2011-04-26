Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Short Vehicle Pursuit

The suspect is under investigation for possession of controlled substances

A Santa Barbara man is under investigation on suspicion of dealing drugs after being arrested early Monday morning following a short vehicle pursuit in Goleta.

A Goleta police officer observed a man driving a Lexus at high speeds in an erratic manner about 1:40 a.m. in the area of Alondra Drive and Mallard Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said the officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued to head south on Highway 101. He continued to pursue the suspect, who stopped and exited the vehicle about two miles away, at Del Monico Drive and Via El Cuardo.

According to Sugars, the suspect rushed the officer, who used a Taser to subdue the suspect.

KC Ray Goodwin, 38, was taken into custody, and Sugars said deputies recovered nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, .2 grams of heroin, three tablets of hydromorphone and two knives.

Goodwin was booked on a parole violation warrant and remains in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail parole pending an investigation into his alleged possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and evading a peace officer.

