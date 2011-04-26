High Wind Warning in Effect for South Coast for Tuesday

Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible through the afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning Monday for the South Coast. The warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 60 mph were expected to begin Monday evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon. Residents are advised to remain cautious, as winds may knock down trees and power lines. The National Weather Service said the strongest winds are likely to occur below the passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountain range. Travelers on Highway 101 and Highway 154 are advised to watch for cross winds. — Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >