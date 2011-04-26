High Wind Warning in Effect for South Coast for Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning Monday for the South Coast.
The warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 60 mph were expected to begin Monday evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon. Residents are advised to remain cautious, as winds may knock down trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service said the strongest winds are likely to occur below the passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountain range.
Travelers on Highway 101 and Highway 154 are advised to watch for cross winds.
