Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Unveils 2012 Goleta Magazine

Officials gather to celebrate completion of the publication, commemorating the historic 10-year anniversary of cityhood

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled the 2012 Goleta Magazine on Wednesday night at the Pacifica Suites in Goleta.

The magazine commemorates Goleta’s 10-year anniversary since its incorporation, said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

“What we’ve tried to do with the magazine is certainly mark this historic anniversary of its 10-year cityhood and use it as an opportunity to talk about its long history and our community,” she said

Goleta Mayor Ed Easton followed Miller with a brief speech. He discussed the start of the San Jose Creek project, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and the end of the revenue neutrality agreement.

“We have an obligation to Old Town and want to keep it,” he said. “How we do that remains to be seen. We have additional income coming in as a result of a change in the revenue neutrality agreement so we can count on some bumps and hopefully we can use them well.”

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.