Jewelry by Gauthier to Open on State Street This Summer

High-end jewelry designer Jewelry by Gauthier is coming to downtown Santa Barbara this summer.

Gauthier is an independent jeweler that handcrafts each piece. It leased a 1,560-square-foot space at 921 State St. that was formerly occupied by Paper Star.

“Over the years my family and I have had the opportunity to make Santa Barbara our primary vacation location, and we have made many wonderful memories together here,” designer Scott Gauthier said. “I have decided not only to expand our business here but also to buy a home and enjoy this wonderful gem of a city on a full-time basis. We are excited to be a part of such a special community.”

Gauthier was the youngest designer to ever receive the Spectrum Award, an international competition sponsored by the American Gem Trade Association. He has a 10,000-square-foot store in downtown Scottsdale, Ariz., and a studio that is open to the public.

“Jewelry by Gauthier offers one-of-a-kind, handcrafted creations and is the sort of store that helps preserve the unique character of downtown Santa Barbara,” said Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group who, along with Kristopher Roth, represented Gauthier in the lease.

The store is expected to open in August.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.