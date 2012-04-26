Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jewelry by Gauthier to Open on State Street This Summer

High-end designer leases downtown space formerly occupied by Paper Star

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 26, 2012 | 4:51 p.m.

High-end jewelry designer Jewelry by Gauthier is coming to downtown Santa Barbara this summer.

Gauthier is an independent jeweler that handcrafts each piece. It leased a 1,560-square-foot space at 921 State St. that was formerly occupied by Paper Star.

“Over the years my family and I have had the opportunity to make Santa Barbara our primary vacation location, and we have made many wonderful memories together here,” designer Scott Gauthier said. “I have decided not only to expand our business here but also to buy a home and enjoy this wonderful gem of a city on a full-time basis. We are excited to be a part of such a special community.”

Gauthier was the youngest designer to ever receive the Spectrum Award, an international competition sponsored by the American Gem Trade Association. He has a 10,000-square-foot store in downtown Scottsdale, Ariz., and a studio that is open to the public.

“Jewelry by Gauthier offers one-of-a-kind, handcrafted creations and is the sort of store that helps preserve the unique character of downtown Santa Barbara,” said Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group who, along with Kristopher Roth, represented Gauthier in the lease.

The store is expected to open in August.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 