Goleta Police Warn of Possible Scam Involving Offer to Service Vehicles

Bank employees help a local elderly woman withdrawing money for two suspects

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 25, 2012 | 9:45 p.m.

The Goleta Police Department issued a warning Wednesday of a potential scam in which two men reportedly approached a resident and offered to service vehicles in exchange for cash.

In that case, an elderly woman reported that two men knocked on her front door about 11 a.m. Tuesday and offered to detail two vehicles parked in her driveway, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. She told police that they agreed on a price of $275, which included repairing bumper scuffs and pin-striping one car.

The woman later approved mechanical repairs on a vehicle. She told police that one of the men asked her to go to a store with him to purchase parts while the other man stayed at the home, according to Sugars.

Once in the vehicle, the man told the victim he could give her a break on the cost of parts, charging her only $2,000, and that some parts were under warranty and that he could give her a refund check for nearly $1,800.

According to Sugars, the woman went into a bank to withdraw money, and employees suspected she may be the victim of a scam. The woman then called her son, who told her to call the police.

The suspect had fled the area by the time Goleta officers arrived, as did the man who was at the home. Sugars said authorities determined that no repair work had been done to either of the woman’s vehicles.

The victim was unable to provide descriptions of the suspects but believed they were driving a white van or SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is advised to call local law enforcement.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

