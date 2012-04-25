Rolling Pet Vet Announces Five Finalists in Online Contest

Vote for your favorite: Larry Gore and Rosie, Joan Rutkowski and Alex II, Georgene Vairo and Marlee, Gail Tyler and Berkeley, and Amy Frease and Coby

Rolling Pet Vet, a mobile veterinary solution based in Santa Barbara, has announced the finalists in its Pet Vet Star online contest.

The five finalists in the competition are Amy Frease and Coby, Gail Tyler and Berkeley, Georgene Vairo and Marlee, Joan Rutkowski and Alex II, and Larry Gore and Rosie the Saint Bernard.

Each finalist is featured in a fun-filled, sometimes touching, one-minute video short hosted on PetVetStar.com. After watching a contestant’s video, the public is asked to rate the finalists on a scale of 1-to-5 stars.

The Montecito Journal and Santa Barbara’s division of the Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG) are sponsoring the online contest. The winner will be announced at the Rolling Pet Vet’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for May 14.

When all the votes are cast, the lucky grand prize winner will star in a Rolling Pet Vet commercial, receive one year of premium Rolling Pet Vet service, and $1,000 cash that they are encouraged to donate to DAWG.

Click here to cast your votes for the contest. Voting closes May 12.

— Christine Gardner is the founder of Rolling Pet Vet.