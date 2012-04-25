Rotary Club of Goleta Learns About Local Company Kidde Dual Spectrum

Martin Senn, president of the Rotary Club of Goleta, thanked guest speaker Greg Chambers for his interesting and informative presentation of Kidde Dual Spectrum, the world leader in the design and manufacturing of optical infrared fire detection and suppression systems.

KDS is a local company, located in Goleta, and is a spinoff of Santa Barbara Research. Chambers is the site manager of Kidde Dual Spectrum.

KDS became the industry leader in armored combat vehicle automatic fire sensing and suppression systems and components in the early 1970s. These systems are used in military vehicles, transit vehicles and other applications worldwide.

Chambers gave a dynamic presentation complemented with PowerPoint elements and video to give Rotary members a greater understanding of the effective use of optical infrared fire detection and suppression systems.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.