Two Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Members Recognized for Combined 89 Years of Service

At Friday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, Arthur Nelson and Eric Boehm, Ph.D., will be recognized for their years of service to Rotary.

Nelson joined Rotary in April 1967, and Boehm joined Rotary in 1968. Between them, they have dedicated themselves to the motto of Rotary “Service Above Self” for 89 years.

What is unique about Nelson and Boehm is 89 years of Rotary membership is that their years in Rotary have all been in just one club — the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.



The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara was founded in 1918 and meets every Friday at noon at the DoubleTree Resort. Our membership is dedicated to community, vocational and international service projects. We actively and passionately pursue improving the lives of children and families in our community and throughout the world.

— Bob Fatch represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.