Senior Planning Services Honors Madelyn King for 22 Years of Caregiving

Madelyn King recently celebrated 22 years of dedicated service as a professional home caregiver with Senior Planning Services and its Coastal Home Care program.
King has been a caregiver for Carpinteria residents Shirley and Claude Hardesty over the years.
Shirley, 74, worked as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital, and Claude, 102, served the Santa Barbara School District for more than 34 years — starting as a teacher at Franklin Elementary School and concluding his career as principal of Santa Barbara High School.
King was honored with a plaque during a recent luncheon hosted by Senior Planning Services and the company’s Coastal Home Care team. She was celebrated by other longtime Coastal Home Care staff, caregivers, and family and friends.
— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Senior Planning Services.