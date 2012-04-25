Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coalition Makes Progress in Signature Drive for Goleta Farmland Preservation Initiative

The Goodland Coalition says it gathered more than 800 signatures, half of what is required to put a measure on the fall ballot

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 25, 2012 | 4:45 p.m.

Goleta residents hoping to strengthen regulations for farmland conversions announced Wednesday that they have half the signatures needed to put the item on this fall’s ballot.

The Goodland Coalition revealed the details of the Goleta Heritage Farmlands Initiative earlier this year.

If approved, the initiative would require voter approval of any re-designation or change in the intensity of Goleta agriculture land use, and it would apply only to properties that are 10 acres or more in size. It would be in effect for the next 20 years.

The group has gathered more than 800 signatures in five weeks, half of what is required to put the initiative to voters. Volunteers have been going door-to-door and staking out shopping centers for the signatures.

“It’s very clear that many Goleta voters want to have the final say before Goleta agricultural parcels can be rezoned,” said Bob Wignot, who is spearheading the effort for The Goodland Coalition. “This is just one more indication that Goleta residents want to preserve our valuable agricultural resources.”

Click here for the group’s website to find locations to sign the petition.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 