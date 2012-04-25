Coalition Makes Progress in Signature Drive for Goleta Farmland Preservation Initiative

The Goodland Coalition says it gathered more than 800 signatures, half of what is required to put a measure on the fall ballot

Goleta residents hoping to strengthen regulations for farmland conversions announced Wednesday that they have half the signatures needed to put the item on this fall’s ballot.

The Goodland Coalition revealed the details of the Goleta Heritage Farmlands Initiative earlier this year.

If approved, the initiative would require voter approval of any re-designation or change in the intensity of Goleta agriculture land use, and it would apply only to properties that are 10 acres or more in size. It would be in effect for the next 20 years.

The group has gathered more than 800 signatures in five weeks, half of what is required to put the initiative to voters. Volunteers have been going door-to-door and staking out shopping centers for the signatures.

“It’s very clear that many Goleta voters want to have the final say before Goleta agricultural parcels can be rezoned,” said Bob Wignot, who is spearheading the effort for The Goodland Coalition. “This is just one more indication that Goleta residents want to preserve our valuable agricultural resources.”

Click here for the group’s website to find locations to sign the petition.

