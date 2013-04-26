BizHawk: The Daily Grind Inches Toward Opening of Second Shop

Lynda.com wins award, local entrepreneurs set to launch ShipHawk, and Santa Barbara MTD will host ribbon-cutting for new ticket machine

The Daily Grind is looking forward to opening its second location in late May or early June, depending on when it receives the proper building OK from the City of Santa Barbara.

The coffee and juice bar at 2001 De la Vina St. is working to open a second spot just up the street at 2912 De la Vina St., formerly a Taco Bell.

Co-owner Yolanda Gonzalez told Noozhawk the opening has been delayed — originally doors were set to open in January — while the owners seek proper building permits for a construction revision.

Business at the new location, which has more ample parking space than the original, will supplement offerings of its counterpart that has been at the corner of Mission and De la Vina streets since 1995.

“Basically, it’s just a waiting game,” Gonzalez said. “We are anxious to open and provide great service in that neighborhood.”

lynda.com Wins Award

Carpinteria-based online-learning company lynda.com has won the Return on Education (ROE) Overall Award from Arizona State University, the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation and GSV Advisors.

More than 1,500 Education Innovation Summit attendees voted last week for winners in 11 award categories. The Overall Award was decided by voting attendees and the 30-person conference council, which includes some of the world’s top thinkers in education technology from higher education, K-12, research, corporate and investment institutions.

Lynda.com received the award for its innovative approach to providing high-quality, affordable education to millions of people. With more than 90,000 videos in its online library, lynda.com teaches software, technology, creative and business skills for professional and personal growth.

Locals to Launch ShipHawk

Local entrepreneurs Jeremy Bodenhamer and Aaron Freeman are set to launch ShipHawk, a product designed to simplify the complex world of shipping, on Monday at the TechCrunch Disrupt NY conference.

ShipHawk is a shipping platform that provides packing, shipping, insurance, and residential or commercial pickup services for shipments of any size.

The product makes shipping easy by allowing users to select the item or items they want to ship from the ShipHawk database. The application then converts the item or items into packed weights and dimensions.

The company will begin beta testing the application in select California cities starting Wednesday and plans to offer nationwide service by the end of the year.

Metropolitan Transit District to Unveil New Machine

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the public at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the new MTD Ticket Vending Machine in the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave.

MTD passengers will be able to purchase all types of passes with cash only at this time.

MTD has two TVM machines in use at the downtown Transit Center (1020 Chapala St.) and one in the Albertsons in Carpinteria (1018 Casitas Pass), and a third community location is yet to be determined.

Davies Takes Home Pollie Awards

Davies has been awarded five coveted Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants, the industry’s highest honor bestowed upon political consultants at the national and international level.

Davies was recognized in the following categories for its exemplary work during the 2012 political season: overall campaign, public affairs, best in show — Napa Pipe; overall campaign, public affairs, direct mail — AES; overall campaign, public affairs, direct mail — Highland Fairview; Internet, public affairs, best Facebook — Rosemont Copper; and Internet, public affairs, website state/local — Enefit American Oil.

Montecito Bank & Trust Experiences Growth

Montecito Bank & Trust reports growth for the first quarter of the year, increasing its total assets and deposits.

President/CEO Janet Garufis said in a news release that the bank grew total assets from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion year over year. Total deposits grew to $927.6 million from $873.6 million, a reflection of the growing number of new customer relationships welcomed to the bank. Net income for the quarter was $2.8 million, compared with $3.2 million from a year ago.

“As the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in Santa Barbara county, I am pleased to report that Montecito Bank & Trust has once again been designated as a 2012 Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service that rates the annual financial performance of California banks,” Garufis said in a statement. “The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 27 times in our 38-year history.”

Cox Communications Launches New Program

This week, Cox Communications announced the launch of the Connect2Compete program nationwide, which includes service in Santa Barbara.

Cox, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Education Office and its Computers for Families Program, have partnered with the nonprofit organization Connect2Compete to bring broadband equality to Santa Barbara students and their families, and improve their educational opportunities, through low-cost Internet service and computers.

Families with children in the National Free School Lunch Program who live in the Cox service area and who do not have Cox Internet service are eligible to participate.

Hospice Hires Intern Counselor

Hospice of Santa Barbara has announced Chelsea Namkung as its new intern counselor.

Namkung brings knowledge of counseling and clinical psychology to her role at Hospice of Santa Barbara. She previously served as a teacher’s assistant at UC Santa Barbara and provided counseling services at UCSB’s Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, the Novato Youth Center and Olive Elementary in Novato.

Namkung began her career in sales and marketing at the Coca-Cola Co., and she later went on to create and manage her own business, Personal Concierge LLC.

