Local Boy Scouts Put Their Skills to the Test at Annual Camporee

More than 300 Boy Scouts, parents and Scout leaders from across the South Coast competed in the annual South Coast District Camporee at Camp Rancho Alegre near Lake Cachuma.

This year’s Camporee was the largest Camporee in recent history, with 37 patrols representing 12 troops competing at this year’s event.

Boy Scouts from Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara competed on Saturday in a dozen events to test their knowledge of basic Scout skills, including orienteering, knot tying, first aid and team-building exercises.

In the afternoon, Scouts participated in other fun Challenge Events that included rifle shooting, archery, branding, lassoing, two-man saw and tomahawk throwing.

At each activity, an adult volunteer leader scored the patrols on participation, knowledge, teamwork, communication, planning, patrol leaders ability to lead and completing the task. The Camporee ended with a campfire full of songs, funny skits and presentations of ribbons to the best patrols.

— Andrew Royster is senior district executive for the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council.