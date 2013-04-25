DAWG Rescues Five More Puppies in Need of Medical Care

No-kill shelter seeks community donations to help care for nine abandoned dogs with contagious sarcoptic mites

On Tuesday, after rescuing four puppies with contagious sarcoptic mites, the Dog Adoption & Welfare Group (DAWG) learned that five more puppies were found in the same location with the same condition.

It is unclear if the puppies are related, but they all appear to be the same age.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services appealed to DAWG again to rescue these puppies to provide the medical care they deserve. DAWG, the only no-kill shelter in Santa Barbara, is asking the public for financial assistance.

“The community has already responded generously to help the first four puppies,” said Emily Grossheider, DAWG’s shelter director, “and now we’re asking Santa Barbara to double the support for double the little lives.”

The group named the retriever/shepherd mix puppies after famous singers, including Brittney Spears, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift, Janis Joplin, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Rod Stewart, Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

The puppies have been diagnosed with sarcoptic mange, a contagious mite that causes hair loss and severe itchy skin. The puppies will need medication, monitoring and medicated baths until they have fully recovered. Once they fight off the mites, puppies will be spayed or neutered, implanted with a microchip, dewormed and adopted out to loving homes. DAWG is asking the community for financial contributions that will enable them to provide the puppies and all of their dogs with top notch veterinary care.

Please send contributions to DAWG at 5480 Overpass Road, or you can donate online by clicking here.

DAWG is a no-kill, nonprofit dog rescue whose goal is to reduce the euthanasia of adoptable dogs in Santa Barbara County by saving dogs at risk. It is completely funded by private donations and grants.

— Emily Grossheider is a development associate for DAWG.