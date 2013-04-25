Heritage Oaks Bancorp Reports 1st-Quarter Results, Termination of MOU

Heritage Oaks Bancorp, a bank holding company and parent of Heritage Oaks Bank, reported net income of $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with $1.6 million for the same period a year earlier. Income before taxes was $6.1 million for the three months ended March 31, a $4.9 million increase from $1.2 million for the same period a year ago.

The company also announced that the bank’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Institutions was terminated effective Wednesday. In addition, the company announced that it filed a request with its regulators to approve a dividend of $25 million from the bank to the company for the purpose of repurchasing the shares and warrants issued to the U.S. Department of Treasury as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, Capital Purchase Program (“TARP CPP”).

Highlights

» Earnings before taxes and provision for loan losses improved $1.6 million, or 35.6 percent, to $6.1 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2012.

» The company recorded a $3.6 million gain on the sale of $84.6 million of securities as it repositioned its investment securities portfolio to reduce the effective duration of its investment securities portfolio to offset an expected increase in the duration of its loan portfolio.

» Total gross loans increased $59.4 million, or 9.2 percent, to $704.9 million at March 31 from $645.5 million at March 31, 2012, resulting from strong growth in commercial, residential and agriculture lending relationships. Total new loan production, including mortgage loans originated for sale, increased $18.1 million, or 28.9 percent, to $80.8 million during the three months ended March 31 compared with $62.7 million a year earlier.

» Total deposits grew $56.4 million, or 7 percent, to $862.8 million at March 31 from $806.4 million a year earlier with the majority of the growth coming from non-interest bearing deposits.

» Credit quality continued to improve in the first quarter of 2013, with non-performing assets to total assets declining 33.3 percent to 1.2 percent compared with the first quarter of 2012. Classified assets as a percent of Tier 1 capital plus ALLL improved to 32.2 percent compared with 45.8 percent a year earlier, and annualized net loan charge-offs declined to 0.22 percent of average loans outstanding, representing a significant reduction compared from 1.75 percent a year earlier. The company had no real estate owned at March 31.

» Regulatory capital ratios improved from 12.2 percent and 15.9 percent at March 31, 2012, to 12.7 percent and 17.8 percent for Tier 1 Leverage and Total Risk-Based Capital, respectively at March 31, and the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 2.52 percent at March 31.

“We are pleased with our strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2013,” said Simone Lagomarsino, president and chief executive officer of Heritage Oaks Bancorp. “During 2012 we restructured the organization, which reduced some of our back office and administrative expenses. We redeployed a portion of these savings to hire additional relationship lenders. These new team members are supporting our expansion into new geographic markets such as Ventura County, in addition to deepening our penetration in existing business lines, including agriculture, commercial, small business and mortgage lending. As a result, we have been able to generate strong quarter-over-quarter net loan growth in each of the last four quarters.

“We are also pleased to announce the termination of the bank’s MOU with the FDIC and DFI. We believe the termination of the MOU reflects the progress that we’ve made in improving our overall credit quality, operations, and financial profitability. We still have the MOU outstanding with the Federal Reserve Board and look forward to our onsite inspection by the FRB later this year. Following the termination of the MOU with the FDIC and DFI, we have submitted a request to the DFI to approve a $25.0 million dividend from the Bank to the Company. At the same time, we have submitted a request to the FRB to approve the repurchase of the 21,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock that have an original issue price of $1,000 per share, and the repurchase of warrants to purchase 611,650 shares of the Company’s Common Stock that have a strike price of $5.15 per share from the U.S. Department of Treasury.”

— Rusty Watson is a senior vice president for Heritage Oaks Bancorp.