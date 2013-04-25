Randi Rabin to Answer Your Questions in Weekly Counseling Column

Montecito psychotherapist will delve into relationships, child issues, substance abuse, trauma and more

Helping others has long been local psychotherapist Randi Rabin’s stock in trade. Beginning Friday, she’ll have another outlet for her work with the debut of her weekly column for Noozhawk, The Feelings Doctor. Click here for the column.

Rabin, a Montecito resident, says her column will focus on myriad issues gathered during her more than 20 years of counseling experience as a therapist and unbiased listener.

“My main focus is listening,” she said. “There’s not really one (topic) focus. I love what I do.”

Locals may know Rabin, M.A., MFTI, from the nearly seven years she worked at the New Beginnings Counseling Center, as well as the Center for Successful Aging. She also helps troubled teenagers at Santa Barbara High School and provides counseling through the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Rabin has had her own counseling practice for the past three years.

Compelled by a desire to help people, Rabin fondly remembers instances in which she has assisted youth. She says she’s looking forward to writing a weekly column about typical situations that she hopes will resonate with Noozhawk readers.

Relationships, marriage, family, substance abuse, sports psychology, grief and trauma are among Rabin’s areas of expertise.

“I sort of have an intuition,” she said. “I think all humans should be in service.”

A California native who has lived on the Central Coast for the past 17 years, Rabin and her husband, Harry, have a 13-year-old son, Drake.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara in 2001 and went on to complete her master’s degree in the same subject from Pacifica Graduate Institute in 2005.

“I just think it’s exciting,” Rabin said of the column, which will be posted every Friday. “I love all sorts of questions. That’s what keeps it really exciting for me.”

Anyone who’d like to welcome Rabin or send her a counseling question or comment can reach her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to submit a question anonymously.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.