Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:21 am

 
 
 
 

Royal Family Kids Holding Silent Auction to Help Send Foster Children to Camp

By Sandra Edgar for Royal Family Kids of Santa Barbara | April 25, 2013 | 3:48 p.m.

Royal Family Kids of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that serves abused, neglected and abandoned children in the Santa Barbara foster system.

We provide a weeklong overnight summer camp that is designed to give foster children ages 7 to 11 a summer camp experience that will build positive memories that will last for the rest of their lives. We strive to create a camp environment where the children will feel safe, have fun and enjoy unconditional love.

We need your help to make this happen. While the camp is staffed entirely by volunteers who give generously of their time, we still have significant budget commitments for the camp facility and other program items that are funded exclusively by generous donations from our community and beyond.

From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, we will be hosting a silent auction. All of the funds from this event will be used to support Royal Family Kids of Santa Barbara’s summer camp. We have received a tremendous outpouring of support from local businesses and beyond, and we have a wonderful assortment of items to place up for bid. But unless people show up to the auction, we will have a difficult time making money.

This is the 12th year we have run the camp in Santa Barbara, but the first year we are trying to really raise awareness and community support by hosting the silent auction.

We request that you help us make another memorable week for some deserving kids by bringing some friends and coming to our silent auction. There will be coffee, dessert, live music by Konrad Kono and some amazing items to bid on.

The event is free to attend, but bring your wallets to claim some of the fantastic auction items, including a glider ride in Santa Ynez, a new Dell laptop, restaurants, hotels in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, wine tastings and tours, art, jewelry, fitness training, American Girl doll, summer camps for kids, surf lessons, a trip to Catalina Island and so much more.

Door prizes: Enter to win seven nights of luxurious accommodations at the Antigua St. James Club & Villas in the Caribbean just for showing up!

— Sandra Edgar is the fundraising coordinator for Royal Family Kids of Santa Barbara.

