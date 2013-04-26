Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:01 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Attorney Representing Car-Surfing Murder Defendant

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 26, 2013 | 2:03 a.m.

With his murder trial expected to begin later this year, Lanie Tyrone Richardson appeared in Superior Court in Santa Barbara on Thursday, represented by a new attorney.

Richardson is accused of murder in a high-profile “car-surfing” incident last year, during which prosecutors allege he was under the influence and behind the wheel of an SUV in the early morning hours of June 6 while Allison Meadows, 26, and her friend, Lindsay Keebler, 25, were riding on the hood.

With the vehicle traveling in excess of 70 mph, according to estimates by the California Highway Patrol, the two women were ejected onto East Valley Road in Montecito. Meadows died of major head injuries, and Keebler was seriously injured in the incident.

Richardson pleaded not guilty last November to a host of charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence.

The case was continued Thursday to May 16 for a readiness and settlement conference, and will continue to trial on June 20, according to Von Nguyen, deputy district attorney handling the case.

Public defender Rafael Amezaga had been representing Richardson, but a new attorney was assigned because Amezaga is on leave for family reasons. Attorney Jeff Chambliss is now representing Richardson.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Richardson could face up to 15 years to life in prison, a fine as high as $10,000 and a “strike” on his record under California’s three-strikes law.

Additional prison time and fines could be tacked on for the other charges.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 