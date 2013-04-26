5-Year-Old Santa Maria Boy Hurt in Hit-and-Run

A 5-year-old Santa Maria boy suffered injuries to his arm and head Thursday evening after getting struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run at Cook Street and Russell Avenue.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said police officers were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was crossing Cook, northbound at the intersection of Cook and Russell, when he was hit by a brown passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Cook. Valle said the driver fled scene, heading eastbound on Cook.

The child was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to Valle.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident, the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 x532.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .