VADA at Santa Barbara High to Present Spring Show and Reception

The Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School will present its 13th Annual Spring Show and Reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The VADA Spring Show will feature original artwork and design projects from more than 150 students in their sophomore, junior and senior years at Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy. Artwork will be on view May 2-5.

Artwork mediums on display will include oil and acrylic paintings, fashion illustrations and digital photography, drawings, sculptures and more.

VADA offers high school students who are passionate about art and design a more relevant high school experience. It uses art as a catalyst for academic engagement, to cultivate creativity and prepare students for college and career. VADA is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment.

VADA has been a California Partnership Academy since 1999, and is funded in equal parts by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual donors.

— Calico Brown is the business manager and assistant to the director for the Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School.