Boaz Frankel Takes a Road That Really Is Less Traveled

World traveler, adventurer and TV personality Boaz Frankel stopped in Santa Barbara last week as part of his “Un Road Trip” — a car-free journey across the United States using all forms of transportation except traditional gas-powered cars.
He was welcomed by the Santa Barbara Car Free Project, a cooperative partnership founded and led by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. He arrived by train and experienced three new forms of transportation: the MTD electric shuttle; the all-electric Tesla Roadster; and the Double Dolphin catamaran, before taking the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to his next stop in Los Angeles.
Un Road Trip Santa Barbara Stop-Over from Traffic Solutions on Vimeo.
“I love this place — it’s full of bicyclists and people walking everywhere!” Frankel exclaimed about his experience getting off the train Thursday evening and walking to Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, which hosted him Thursday night. Friday morning it was time for a ride in the MTD Downtown Waterfront Shuttle, and then in the Tesla all-electric roadster, driven by a local resident who is the first Tesla owner in the county. Car Free partners then welcomed Frankel at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center for a cruise on the Double Dolphin.
Between April 19 and June 28, Frankel is criss-crossing the country by kayak, bicycle, dog sled, scooter, hot air balloon, horseback, Segway, hang glider, fishing boat, crop duster, and whatever else he can find. Click here to follow his progress or for more information about the journey.
Click here for a slide show of Boaz Frankel’s tour of Santa Barbara.
— Mary Byrd is the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s Car-Free Project manager.