Boaz Frankel Takes a Road That Really Is Less Traveled

“I love this place — it’s full of bicyclists and people walking everywhere!” Frankel exclaimed about his experience getting off the train Thursday evening and walking to Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort , which hosted him Thursday night. Friday morning it was time for a ride in the MTD Downtown Waterfront Shuttle, and then in the Tesla all-electric roadster, driven by a local resident who is the first Tesla owner in the county. Car Free partners then welcomed Frankel at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center for a cruise on the Double Dolphin. Between April 19 and June 28, Frankel is criss-crossing the country by kayak, bicycle, dog sled, scooter, hot air balloon, horseback, Segway , hang glider, fishing boat, crop duster, and whatever else he can find. Click here to follow his progress or for more information about the journey. Click here for a slide show of Boaz Frankel’s tour of Santa Barbara.

World traveler, adventurer and TV personality Boaz Frankel stopped in Santa Barbara last week as part of his “Un Road Trip” — a car-free journey across the United States using all forms of transportation except traditional gas-powered cars.

