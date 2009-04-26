Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Boaz Frankel Takes a Road That Really Is Less Traveled

A cross-country "un-road trip" makes a stopover in Santa Barbara

By Mary Byrd | April 26, 2009 | 9:20 p.m.

World traveler, adventurer and TV personality Boaz Frankel stopped in Santa Barbara last week as part of his “Un Road Trip” — a car-free journey across the United States using all forms of transportation except traditional gas-powered cars.

He was welcomed by the Santa Barbara Car Free Project, a cooperative partnership founded and led by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. He arrived by train and experienced three new forms of transportation: the MTD electric shuttle; the all-electric Tesla Roadster; and the Double Dolphin catamaran, before taking the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to his next stop in Los Angeles.


Un Road Trip Santa Barbara Stop-Over from Traffic Solutions on Vimeo.

“I love this place — it’s full of bicyclists and people walking everywhere!” Frankel exclaimed about his experience getting off the train Thursday evening and walking to Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, which hosted him Thursday night. Friday morning it was time for a ride in the MTD Downtown Waterfront Shuttle, and then in the Tesla all-electric roadster, driven by a local resident who is the first Tesla owner in the county. Car Free partners then welcomed Frankel at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center for a cruise on the Double Dolphin.

Between April 19 and June 28, Frankel is criss-crossing the country by kayak, bicycle, dog sled, scooter, hot air balloon, horseback, Segway, hang glider, fishing boat, crop duster, and whatever else he can find. Click here to follow his progress or for more information about the journey.

Click here for a slide show of Boaz Frankel’s tour of Santa Barbara.

— Mary Byrd is the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s Car-Free Project manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 