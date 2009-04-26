Paul Burri: The Right Thing to Do Is Always the Right Thing to Do

When the bill comes due, someone will always have to pay it. Make sure it's the responsible party

Gary, a dear friend of mine, told me this story about his daughter, Stephanie.

Stephanie and a group of about a dozen girlfriends went to a local Santa Barbara restaurant where they had a noisy and fun lunch. When it came time to pay the bill, there was the usual confusion about who had what and how much they owed. (I hate it when that happens.) As I’ve seen happen in those cases, everyone threw some money on the table and got up to leave. Somehow Stephanie realized the money on the table was about $80 short of what the total bill was. (Not to mention that the waitress would also be cheated out of an appropriate tip.) She hesitated, not knowing what to do as all her friends proceeded to leave the restaurant. Alone, embarrassed and not knowing what to do, Stephanie left also.

But it concerned Stephanie greatly because she knew that what had happened wasn’t right and when she got home, she told her father about it. (My sincerest compliments to Stephanie for having a conscience and for wanting to do the right thing. My compliments to Gary, too, for raising his daughter to have those sort of standards.)

If you were Gary, what would you have told your daughter? Here’s what Gary did:

First of all, he told his daughter that she had done the right thing to tell him what had happened. Then he assured Stephanie that this was surely not the last time in her life that she would not know what to do in an awkward or difficult situation but that the right thing to do is always the right thing to do. (Does that make sense to my readers? It makes perfect sense to me.) Then he called the restaurant and explained the situation and that he was the father of one of the girls. And he offered to make up the difference.

The restaurant owner thanked Gary for his offer and then said he had already taken care of the situation.

And now you know why I treasure Gary as a friend. We need more people like Gary and Stephanie.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .