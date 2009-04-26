Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: The Right Thing to Do Is Always the Right Thing to Do

When the bill comes due, someone will always have to pay it. Make sure it's the responsible party

By Paul Burri | April 26, 2009 | 10:52 p.m.

Gary, a dear friend of mine, told me this story about his daughter, Stephanie.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

Stephanie and a group of about a dozen girlfriends went to a local Santa Barbara restaurant where they had a noisy and fun lunch. When it came time to pay the bill, there was the usual confusion about who had what and how much they owed. (I hate it when that happens.) As I’ve seen happen in those cases, everyone threw some money on the table and got up to leave. Somehow Stephanie realized the money on the table was about $80 short of what the total bill was. (Not to mention that the waitress would also be cheated out of an appropriate tip.) She hesitated, not knowing what to do as all her friends proceeded to leave the restaurant. Alone, embarrassed and not knowing what to do, Stephanie left also.

But it concerned Stephanie greatly because she knew that what had happened wasn’t right and when she got home, she told her father about it. (My sincerest compliments to Stephanie for having a conscience and for wanting to do the right thing. My compliments to Gary, too, for raising his daughter to have those sort of standards.)

If you were Gary, what would you have told your daughter? Here’s what Gary did:

First of all, he told his daughter that she had done the right thing to tell him what had happened. Then he assured Stephanie that this was surely not the last time in her life that she would not know what to do in an awkward or difficult situation but that the right thing to do is always the right thing to do. (Does that make sense to my readers? It makes perfect sense to me.) Then he called the restaurant and explained the situation and that he was the father of one of the girls. And he offered to make up the difference.

The restaurant owner thanked Gary for his offer and then said he had already taken care of the situation.

And now you know why I treasure Gary as a friend. We need more people like Gary and Stephanie.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 