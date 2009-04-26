Art From Scrap Presents “Flows to the Ocean” Family Night

Flows to the Ocean, (FTO), an Art From Scrap (AFS) Green Schools research and learning project taught to Santa Barbara schoolchildren starting in the 3rd grade, is hosting Flows to the Ocean Family Night on May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m, at the South Coast Watershed Resource Center.

Most litter in the ocean — 80 percent — comes from land-based sources. Litter dropped on school grounds, neighborhood streets and parks is washed into storm drains and eventually ends up in the ocean. The children started their projects by conducting litter clean-ups at school to track litter back to its source. The students then designed, researched, and implemented action plans with the goal of reducing litter on their school campuses as a way to protect ocean life. Twenty classes in the Santa Barbara area are involved in the FTO program.

At Family Night, classes will display their projects and research results, and answer questions. Free pizza and ice cream will be served.

Flows to the Ocean is funded by a B-WET Grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The South Coast Watershed Resource Center is located at 2981 Cliff Dr. For more information, contact Tahara Ezrahti, Art From Scrap Education Director, at 805.884.0459, ext. 12.

— Jill C. Cloutier is an Environmental Educator at Art From Scrap.