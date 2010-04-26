Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Show Some Bite Against Bulldogs

Dos Pueblos fends off Buena's strength in singles

By Liz Frech | updated logo | April 26, 2010 | 11:18 p.m.

It’s all in a day’s work.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team warmed up the courts and played quite well in an 11-7 win over the Buena Bulldogs on Monday.

One Buena doubles pair couldn’t come, so the Chargers started the match at 2-0. Nonetheless, Buena showed its strength in singles and took six sets, while the Chargers’ Sean Handley and Stephen Long took three.

In doubles, the Chargers took five of the six sets played. DP’s featured matches came from reserves Malcolm Sutton and Anjian Wu, and Ziyad Marcus and Michael Baik, who both went 6-0, and the young freshmen team of William Bermant and Kyle Riharb stayed upbeat and energized to snag a 7-5 win in the third round.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos, now 12-5 overall and 3-3 in league, will head to San Marcos on Tuesday for another Channel League match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Mitch Hanson 0-1
Robert Laskin 0-1
Stephen Long 1-0
Sean Handley 2-0
Yohan Chappaz 0-1
John Rose 0-1
Caleb Franzen 0-1
Willem Rasmussen 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Austin Cano/Sean Simpson 1-0
Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 1-0
Eric Zmolek/Kyle Davis 1-0
William Bermant/Kyle Riharb 1-0
Ziyad Marcus/Michael Baik 1-0
Malcolm Sutton/Anjian Wu 1-0
Eugene Cho/Richard Souleles 0-1

Buena Singles

Noah Killman 3-0
Brian Perrett 2-1
Andres Parra 1-2

Buena Doubles

Vince Luciani/ Mike Aston 1-2
Jon Oyan/Jon Davis 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

