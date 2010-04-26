Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Mark Brickley: Country Singer Trisha Yearwood Cooks at Book Show

She talks of her love for baking and singing — and husband Garth Brooks — and of her plans to return to the recording studio

By Mark Brickley, Noozhawk Contributor | April 26, 2010 | 7:54 p.m.

Country-music singer Trisha Yearwood announced Sunday at the Los Angeles Festival of Books that she is “listening to new songs” in anticipation of returning to the recording studio.

“I want to find new material that I haven’t done already,” she said while fielding questions at the promotional appearance for her book, Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood.

She has released 10 albums in her stellar career, with hits including “She’s in Love With the Boy.”

After marrying country superstar Garth Books, they have maintained a low profile. Brooks has begun a series of shows in Las Vegas. Yearwood indicated that she will tour after the new album is finished.

Yearwood baked a six-layer carrot cake from scratch before the standing-room crowd at the L.A. Times/UCLA event.

“Both cooking and singing are important to me,” she said in her Oklahoma drawl. “This is my second cookbook of family recipes. They want me to do a third, but I only have about six recipes left.”

As for the long-anticipated duet album with husband Brooks, she said, “Yes, it’s gonna happen eventually.”

Yearwood, who Twitters regularly, said that when Brooks wakes up in the morning, “he’s switched on.” She said she likes to ease into each day with a cup of coffee.

Asked about her husband’s favorite recipe, Yearwood said he’s a big eater and loves casseroles. “He’s still the grill man in the house,” she said.

Noozhawk contributor Mark Brickley is a freelance writer in Carpinteria.

