Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Celebrates Spring with Primavera Festival

The weeklong event is a collaboration of several subdivisions of the Humanities and Fine Arts Division

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 26, 2010 | 11:32 p.m.

UCSB’s Primavera Festival began Monday with the opening of “Activated Space,” an installation by Luke Thomas Taylor in the stairwell to the basement offices between Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall and the Music Department.

Jeremy Haladyna
Jeremy Haladyna will direct UCSB’s Ensemble for Contemporary Music on Wednesday.

The function of “Activated Space,” according to Taylor, is to explore “the sound world of everyday spaces.” Admission is free to the installation, which will — with difficulty — be held in place through Friday.

Unabashedly avant-garde — whoever heard of diffidence in such circles? — Primavera is officially described as a “Festival of Contemporary Arts and Digital Media,” and represents the collaborative effort of several subdivisions of the UCSB Humanities and Fine Arts Division, including the College of Creative Studies, the Music Department, the Department of Theater and Dance, the Media Arts and Technology Program, and CREATE (Center for Research in Electronic Arts Technology).

The first performance event of the festival will be a concert — at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall — by UCSB’s ever-lively Ensemble for Contemporary Music, under the direction of the genial maestro Jeremy Haladyna.

ECM members will perform works by Clarence Barlow (Corwin Endowed Chair of Composition), Leslie Hogan, Justin Weaver, Scott Perry, Eliot Burk and Joel Hunt. Admission will be charged, with tickets sold at the door.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, also in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, there will be a concert by the redoubtable CREATE (JoAnn Kuchera-Morin as director and Curtis Roads as associate director). The guest composer will be Martino Traversa, and the concert will feature the world premiere of Never by Roads. Also on the program are works by Traversa, Bebe Barron, Robert Morris and Ludger Brümmer. Admission will be charged, with tickets sold at the door.

On Friday, the closing day of the festival, there will be two performance events. The first, “Electric Catfish: A UCSB Composers’ Concert,” organized by Taylor, will start at 7 p.m. in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, and is free. The program will include works by Taylor, Katherine Saxon, Salman Bakht, Brian Hansen, Joel Hunt, Barak Perelman and Joann Cho.

The second, also free, is called “RedBlack,” and was organized by Ron Sedgwick. It will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the UCEN HUB. The sponsors describe “RedBlack” as “an avant-garde concert event highlighting emerging trends in crushed electronica music and new media art, blended with dance and ‘flash mob’ dance.” Be prepared, as the Boy Scouts say.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.893.7001.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 