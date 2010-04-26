Judge Orders Randy, Evi Quaid Back to Custody

The couple are briefly jailed in Santa Barbara County before posting $100,000 bail

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, were arrested Monday by Santa Babara County sheriff’s deputies after a Superior Court judge remanded the couple to custody after several skipped court appearances to face charges over an unpaid hotel bill.

Randy Quaid, 59, and Evi, 46, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, then posted the $100,000 bail.

The couple, represented by local criminal attorney Robert Sanger, have missed several court dates to face felony charges of burglary, conspiracy and defrauding an innkeeper.

They are accused of skipping out on a $10,000 bill at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch resort last September.

The Quaids, who pleaded not guilty in December, are accused of using an invalid credit card to pay for the stay. They claim the bill has long since been paid.

After repeatedly failing to appear in court for an arraignment last fall, the couple were arrested at their Texas ranch in December.

The Quaids’ next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

