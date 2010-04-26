Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Karen Dwyer: As a Leader, Don’t Stop at the Top

Networking is a vital tool in continuing to achieve goals and improve your skills

By Karen Dwyer, Noozhawk Columnist | April 26, 2010 | 9:30 p.m.

Crossing the bridge from an entry-level position to an upper-management role can be a long process, and those who reach their leadership destination get there through hard work and dedication. Many also achieve their executive-level dreams through networking with colleagues and professional organizations, and connecting with everyone and every opportunity that could possibly help them reach their aspirations of becoming a business leader.

Karen Dwyer
Karen Dwyer

Networking is vital to achieve leadership in today’s market and continue to be effective as a leader. Leaders who continually network have access to resources that can help them solve problems and gain perspective and fresh ideas that will benefit themselves, their teams and their organization. Those who choose not to network once they achieve success miss out on great opportunities to become better leaders.

Whether you’ve held a leadership role in your organization for many years or are newly crowned with upper-management status, you may have stopped networking, thinking it has nothing left to offer. If you’ve stopped investing in your network, it’s important to pick it back up. Check out these key tips to help you in your job — no matter how high up you are on the career ladder.

Join multiple organizations. You’ve heard the statement “never stop learning.” Well, this couldn’t be more true. Networking with fellow colleagues at conferences or social events can keep you informed and up to date with trends in your field.

But don’t stop at groups that pertain only to your industry. Join other clubs or organizations that interest you outside your scope of employment. The more you know, the more your leadership will improve. Opening your eyes to other job niches just might give you some bright ideas to help you succeed in the future.

Mingle with everyone. Whether you do this within your company or at networking events, make sure you talk to everyone — not just upper management. Talking with other leaders can help you learn new management styles, give you inspiration and provide you with a sounding board for advice.

Don’t limit yourself to just the leaders in your company. Meet with leaders outside your company who see things from someone else’s view. It’s always good to get an outside perspective to cover every angle of an issue and gain new insight. Also, speak with and listen to people who are not in management. This will help you get an idea of what people who aren’t in upper management value in a leader, some of their concerns and what kind of leaders they like to work for. To hear the unfiltered thoughts of individuals not in management positions, it might be best to talk to people outside of your company.

Join a committee. Don’t just be a fly on the wall. Try running for a position on the board of an organization. Even though you’re a leader in your company, this shouldn’t stop you from becoming a leader in your community. This will not only increase your credentials, but it will give you an opportunity to give back to the organizations that helped you in your leadership quest by volunteering your time and expertise to help others in your market.

The truth of the matter is, no matter how far up the career ladder you climb, people are observing you and will follow you as long as they believe in you as a leader. This means that it’s important to continue to grow in your knowledge. Networking may just be the right opportunity that can help you become the best leader you can be.

— Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 9 W. Figueroa St. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 