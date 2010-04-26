Meet, Greet GOP Candidates on Sunday in Carpinteria
The 23rd District congressional hopefuls and others will gather downtown
By Janice Sugiyama | April 26, 2010 | 6:21 p.m.
A meet-and-greet with Republican candidates will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 700 Linden Ave. in downtown Carpinteria.
Four candidates from the 23rd Congressional District will be on hand, including John Davidson, David Stockdale, Clark Vandeventer and Tom Watson.
Other candidates expected to be in attendance are 35th District Assembly candidate Mike Stoker, Santa Barbara County District Attorney candidate Josh Lynn and treasurer-tax collector candidate Gregory Gandrud.
