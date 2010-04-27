Rotary Club of Carpinteria Welcomes New Member Linda Hernandez

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria, which meets at noon Thursdays at Lions Park, 6197 Casitas Pass Road, recently welcomed new member Linda Hernandez, bank manager for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Carpinteria branch.

Hernandez, who was sponsored by longtime local school friend Donna Treloar, was born and raised in the Santa Barbara area and lives in Carpinteria with her husband, Daniel. She was welcomed by 30 of her fellow club members on April 22.

Paul Harris, a Chicago businessman, established Rotary in 1905 as the first service club in America. Over the years, it has grown to thousands of regional and national chapters, and numerous clubs around the world. Harris’ dream of providing local, national and international support for those in need supports the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Carpinteria, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the programs/news coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.