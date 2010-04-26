Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Step Back in Time with San Marcos High’s ‘Grease’

Pre-1960s vehicles are needed for Thursday's opening night car show

By David Holmes | April 26, 2010 | 1:01 p.m.

The San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department’s production of Grease is looking for all pre-1960 cars and hot rods for an opening night car show in front of the auditorium.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, drivers may park their cars on the concrete pad between the auditorium and Hollister Avenue. Popcorn and refreshments will be available, plus free admission to the opening night performance of Grease.

To sign up, contact David Holmes at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.967.4581 x355.

Grease will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and May 5-8 at the school.

Rock-‘n’-roll will rule the stage in this 1972 valentine to high school in the late 1950s. Written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey as a nostalgic look back at their high school years, Grease has an appeal that strikes a chord for those who experienced the ‘50s and for all the generations that followed.

The story follows the summer romance of Danny Zuko (Ian Fisher) and the unlikely Sandy Dombrowsky (Emily Gordon), who seems to be more proper and straight-laced than the usual girl that attracts Danny’s attention. In the song “Summer Nights,” Sandy and Danny tell the story of how they met and fell in love. Thus begins the familiar plot of girl meets boy, girl loses boy and girl wins the boy in the end.

With high-spirited dances, great songs and playful story, it is no wonder this musical is the all-time favorite of audiences around the world.

Grease is directed by David Holmes and conducted by Daniel Garske, with vocal music by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, sets and lighting by Theodore Michael Dolas, costumes by Marian Azdril and choreography by Brittany Castillo.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

— David Holmes is performing arts director and a theater teacher for the San Marcos High Performing Arts Department.

