Westmont Alumnus Bringing New Movie to Santa Barbara

Proceeds from the screening of Calvin Marshall will support the college's baseball program

Calvin Marshall, a movie written and directed by Westmont College alumnus Gary Lundgren, class of 1993, will premiere in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Riviera Theater, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Click here to order.

Proceeds from the screening will support Westmont baseball. Gary and Anne (Malmberg) Lundgren, class of 1995, also an alum and who produced the movie, will be at the screening for a question-and-answer session after the film.

Calvin Marshall is about a college student whose childhood dream of playing Major League Baseball seems to be in serious jeopardy when he can’t make the Bayford Bisons Junior College team. The cast includes Steve Zahn, Diedrich Bader, Alex Frost and Michelle Lombardo.

The film is rated R for language.

The movie credits include Ryan Malmberg, class of 1998, production designer and composer John Askew, son of professor emeritus Tony and Barbara Askew, and musicians Andy White, class of 1996, Gabe Friley of 1996, Dana Hester Friley of 1996, Tad Wagner of 1994, Jessica Peters-Malmberg of 1998, Erik Herzog of 1991, and Bruce Winter, son of David K. Winter, Westmont president emeritus.

Calvin Marshall has been playing the festival circuit to rave reviews since October and will have a small theatrical release this summer. The movie premiered at the Austin Film Festival in October. Last week it was named a finalist for Best Feature and Best Acting Ensemble at the Ashland Independent Film Festival.

Click here for more information about the movie.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.