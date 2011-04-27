Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Wrap Up League Matches with Win

Dos Pueblos plays strong in singles and doubles

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 27, 2011 | 1:21 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team ventured to Buena by bus under summery conditions on Tuesday.

Many of the Chargers’ starters had other commitments, mostly academic. For instance, the robotics team of Peter Shao, Sean Simpson and Eric Katz had been prepping for their trip to St. Louis. Nonetheless, the Chargers and their reserves played tough and took six sets each in singles and doubles, winning 12-6.

The first round was tough, as Greg Steigerwald encountered Brian Perrett, aka the “human backboard,” in a long set that went Perrett’s way and affected Steigerwald’s back. Actually, Matt Long and Jake Roberts could not break Perrett’s wall either. Steigerwald had to come out after the second round, as his back continued to hurt. Ankush Khemani relieved him, took a short warm-up and dispatched the No. 3 Bulldog Jon Oyan, 6-2. Also, Roberts, aside from his match with Perrett, lost no more games in the next two rounds.

In doubles action, Peter Prudhomme and Noah Kilman (normally in singles) played aggressive doubles and lost only two games in their three rounds. After Mason Casady and Richard Cheng grinded through that first set against Prudhomme and Kilman, they regrouped and lost only two more games in their next two rounds. The other doubles teams followed suit.

Overall, we observed a good match with great focus and camaraderie. To and from Buena, we also enjoyed a lot of food, a bit of song and so much laughter. The Chargers improved their record to 10-7 and finished their Channel League record at 5-3.

On Thursday, Roberts and Caleb Franzen head to Ojai in the CIF Doubles Division. Next Monday, Dos Pueblos will begin the Channel League Tournament at San Marcos. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Greg “Gary” Steigerwald 1-1
Matt Long 2-1
Jake Roberts 2-1
Ankush Khemani 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Mason Casady/ Richard Cheng 2-1
Sean Handley/David Chan 2-0
Noah Gluschankoff/Matthew Wu 0-1
Richard Souleles/Chris Friedel 1-1
Souleles/Eugene Cho 1-0

Buena Singles

Brian Perrett 3-0
Andres Parra 0-3
Jon Oyan 0-3

Buena Doubles

Peter Prudhomme/Noah Kilman 3-0
Blake Gurrola/Kevin Holst 0-3
Andrew Huang/Jeff Baida 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

