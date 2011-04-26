Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Business

Dorette Peterson Joins Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara Office

25-year mortgage industry veteran to offer clients a range of home loans

By Cassie Davis for Broadview Mortgage | April 26, 2011 | 11:15 p.m.

Dorette Peterson
Dorette Peterson

Dorette Peterson has joined the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage.

Peterson brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry to Broadview Mortgage.

Established in 1988, Broadview Mortgage is a highly regarded mortgage bank with its corporate office based in Orange County. The support and resources of the company will allow Peterson to offer specialized programs to her clients, including Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, CalSTRS and CalHFA. Her commitment to excellence and lending expertise will be enhanced by this new venture.

Broadview Mortgage is located at 1826 State St. Peterson can be contacted at 805.563.1100 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for more information on Broadview Mortgage.

— Cassie Davis represents Broadview Mortgage.

