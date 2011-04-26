Dorette Peterson Joins Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara Office

Dorette Peterson has joined the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage.

Peterson brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry to Broadview Mortgage.

Established in 1988, Broadview Mortgage is a highly regarded mortgage bank with its corporate office based in Orange County. The support and resources of the company will allow Peterson to offer specialized programs to her clients, including Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, CalSTRS and CalHFA. Her commitment to excellence and lending expertise will be enhanced by this new venture.

Broadview Mortgage is located at 1826 State St. Peterson can be contacted at 805.563.1100 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Cassie Davis represents Broadview Mortgage.