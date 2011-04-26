Dos Pueblos a Semi-Finalist in $50,000 Vans Shoe Design Contest

The school launches an online campaign to get 250,000 votes in a one week

Dos Pueblos High School has been named a semi-finalist in a contest for Vans Shoe Design as it moves into the online-voting stage.

Ten semi-finalists in five regions were chosen from entries across the country, and Dos Pueblos moved on in the California region.

Finalists will be determined solely by online voting, and DP students and staff began an online campaign to get everyone on email, Facebook, Twitter and other social networking sites to vote for their design.

The five finalists will be flown to New York and have their shoes displayed for celebrity judges to make the final choice of which program wins the $50,000 prize.

DP’s goal is to get 250,0000 votes in one week by creating a viral buzz. Click here to vote.



— John Dent is a teacher at Dos Pueblos High School.