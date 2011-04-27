Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

School District to Issue $40 Million in Measure Q, R Bonds

After earning strong ratings, the district is positioned for a favorable interest rate

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 27, 2011 | 2:20 a.m.

More than one-third of the voter-approved Measure Q and Measure R bonds will be issued this year after the Santa Barbara School District earned strong bond ratings and continues to pay off debt.

The district received the ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, authorizing it to issue $40 million of the $100 million Measure Q and R bonds.

The bond measures were passed by voters in November and will be used for capital improvement and infrastructure projects in both the elementary and secondary districts. With good ratings, the district is likely to get a favorable interest rate and keep tax rates substantially similar to what they are now, according to Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith.

He said that since the district is still paying off debt from Measure V, the rest of the bond measure funds passed by voters in November most likely will be available in three years.

The district also will borrow $25 million this year, to be repaid by June 30, 2012, to deal with cash flow issues because it is so dependent on property taxes.

For the 2011-12 operating budget, the district is negotiating with employee unions for a five- or 10-day furlough, which could help avoid massive layoffs, according to Superintendent Brian Sarvis. He said that in a “doomsday scenario” where tax extensions aren’t passed — or even considered — the district could be looking at an additional $11 million in cuts on top of the estimated $10 million.

If unification goes through, which will be determined in late May, it could bring $6 million in savings. With unification, all employees receive a guaranteed two-year period without being fired or laid off, staff members have said.

Next week, the school board will consider more restrictive revisions to the Independent Study Physical Education rules so that only student athletes who have competed on a national or international level can participate in the program. The item, scheduled for Tuesday, was incorrectly worded, so the board postponed the vote.

The district has alternative programs for students opting out of general P.E. classes but in the past, ISPE has been “kind of considered a program that separates kids out” in terms of demographics, Associate Superintendent Robin Sawaske said. All but three of the students in ISPE are white and the others are Asian, she said, adding that some students benefit from being in a comprehensive P.E. program with instruction on healthy behaviors and mixing with peers from different backgrounds, which isn’t always possible in other classes.

The changes would apply to both junior high and high school students.

Several parents spoke out Tuesday against the changes, noting that many people can’t afford to send their children to national competitions, and eliminating a P.E. class could open up electives to help prepare for academies in the secondary level or pursue other elective options.

Parents with children involved with local hockey teams praised the sport for helping their children do well in all aspects of life, but lamented that skill level would be the determining factor for letting them opt out of a general P.E. class.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 