Allen Associates to Host ‘Improving Your Curb Appeal’ Building Workshop

See a recently completed project for simple tips on landscaping and other features

Is your home looking a little dated? Are you a bit embarrassed of your house when you pull into the driveway at the end of the day? Does your landscape need some freshening up?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, this is the workshop for you.

Allen Associates will hold a public workshop, titled “Simple Tips for Improving Your Curb Appeal,” on Thursday, May 3 at one of its recently completed projects.

Participants will have the opportunity to not only hear about but see the changes made at this home as well as talk to the homeowners about their experience.

Randy Corbin, Allen Associates’ small projects division (Building Care & Repair) manager, and Meg West, ASLA, LEED AP with Arcadia Studio, will be teaching this workshop. Topics covered at the workshop will include:

» Setting project goals and establishing your building team

» Subtle changes that can increase the value of your home

» Sustainable and cost-effective ideas for improving your landscape including graywater, rainwater catchment and lawn alternatives

Call 805.884.8777 x121 to learn the location for the workshop and make your reservation.

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.