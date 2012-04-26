Bishop Diego Athletes Receive CIF Southern Section Recognition for Sportsmanship

Bishop Garcia Diego High School has been singled out as the Tri-Valley League recipient of the 2011-12 Kenny Fagan “Shake for Sportsmanship” Award.

This particular award is voted on by the athletic directors in each league in the CIF Southern Section and focuses on the behavior of student athletes with regard to treatment of opponents and officials as well as student body participation in athletic contests.

Bishop sophomore Scott Mandrell represented Bishop Diego in a pre-game ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I am pleased and proud that our student athletes are representing their school in such a positive manner,” Bishop Diego Head of School Dr. Paul Harrington said. “It’s not always just about winning but about working hard and respecting one and other as well. Those are life lessons that will carry over into all facets of their adult lives. I commend Dan Peeters and our coaches for the emphasis they place on the importance of sportsmanship.”

There are 581 schools in the CIF Southern Section and 85 leagues. The 2011-12 Tri-Valley League was comprised of the following schools: Bishop Diego, Oak Park, Oaks Christian, Saint Bonaventure, Santa Clara, Fillmore and Nordhoff high schools.

This is the third time since 2000 that Bishop has received the sportsmanship award.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.