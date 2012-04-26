Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Bishop Diego Athletes Receive CIF Southern Section Recognition for Sportsmanship

School awarded Kenny Fagan 'Shake for Sportsmanship' honor

By Ashley Snider for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | April 26, 2012 | 10:49 p.m.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School has been singled out as the Tri-Valley League recipient of the 2011-12 Kenny Fagan “Shake for Sportsmanship” Award.

This particular award is voted on by the athletic directors in each league in the CIF Southern Section and focuses on the behavior of student athletes with regard to treatment of opponents and officials as well as student body participation in athletic contests.

Bishop sophomore Scott Mandrell represented Bishop Diego in a pre-game ceremony at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I am pleased and proud that our student athletes are representing their school in such a positive manner,” Bishop Diego Head of School Dr. Paul Harrington said. “It’s not always just about winning but about working hard and respecting one and other as well. Those are life lessons that will carry over into all facets of their adult lives. I commend Dan Peeters and our coaches for the emphasis they place on the importance of sportsmanship.”

There are 581 schools in the CIF Southern Section and 85 leagues. The 2011-12 Tri-Valley League was comprised of the following schools: Bishop Diego, Oak Park, Oaks Christian, Saint Bonaventure, Santa Clara, Fillmore and Nordhoff high schools.

This is the third time since 2000 that Bishop has received the sportsmanship award.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 