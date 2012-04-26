Boy Scouts Compete in Annual South Coast Camporee

Last weekend, 167 Boy Scouts from across the South Coast competed in the annual South Coast District Camporee at Rancho Alegre.

Patrols of Scouts competed on Saturday in 11 basic skills events, including rifle shooting, orienteering, knot tying, plant and animal identification, and team building exercises.

One of the most popular events at this year’s Camporee was fire starting. Scouts had to start a fire without using matches and then sustain that fire to cook three kernels of popcorn in a pan.

At each activity, an adult volunteer leader judged the patrols on participation, knowledge, teamwork, communication, planning, patrol spirit, patrol leaders ability to lead, and completing the task. The Camporee ended with a campfire full of songs, skits, and presentations of ribbons. The campfire was topped off with a special retirement of four U.S. flags.

Troops participating were Troop 2, chartered by Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church; Troop 4, chartered by Santa Barbara Christian School; Troop 20, chartered by Goleta Valley LDS Church; Troop 26, chartered by St. Mark United Methodist Church; Troop 33, chartered by El Montecito Presbyterian Church; Troop 36, chartered by Knights of Columbus Council No. 5300; Troop 37, chartered by Elks Lodge No. 613; Troop 50, chartered by Carpinteria Community Church; Troop 105, chartered by Knights of Columbus Council No. 5300; Troop 122, chartered by Elks Lodge No. 613; Troop 126, chartered by Santa Barbara LDS Church; Troop 147, chartered by the Carpinteria LDS Church; and Webelos Dens from Pack 26, chartered by Santa Barbara Community Church; Pack 30, chartered by Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime; Pack 50, chartered by Carpinteria Community Church; Pack 105, chartered by Knights of Columbus No. 5300; and Pack 108, chartered by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

— Andrew Royster is district executive for the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America.