Santa Barbara City Parking Lot 2 to Reopen Monday

Lot had been closed since early February for structural upgrade project

City of Santa Barbara Parking Lot 2, with entrances on Canon Perdido and Chapala streets, is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, April 30.

Cushman Contracting of Santa Barbara began the construction work on Feb. 6 and has finished the work on time.

Repairs were necessary to enhance the seismic stability of the structure and improve public safety. Construction work involved repairing, reinforcing and supporting concrete beams, columns and girders, and bringing the handicapped accessible parking spaces into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Other work performed during the closure included a complete renovation of the elevators, replacement of the deck sealant on the second level of the garage that is also the roof for First Republic Bank, power-washing of all floors, and a new coat of paint for the garage’s interior.

The Public Works Department thanks the public for their patience and support during construction.

Additional information is available on the city’s engineering website.

— Victor Garza is the parking/TMP superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.