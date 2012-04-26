Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:30 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Bon Iver at the Bowl

Grammy Award-winning band visits Santa Barbara

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 26, 2012 | 2:21 p.m.

When Bon Iver won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist this year, it was a bit of a head-scratcher.

I mean, how could some band that most people had never heard of — from Wisconsin, of all places — beat out ubiquitous pop princess Nicki Minaj, who at times seems to have the full weight of the music and publishing industries behind her?

Or, for those in the know, how could Bon Iver even be considered a “new artist” when their first album, the sublime and critically acclaimed For Emma, Forever Ago, was released four years before?

I don’t claim to know the answers to these questions. But I do know that whatever praise one has for Bon Iver is probably well-deserved, as was apparent from their highly-anticipated concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sunday night.

Underneath arty torn curtains and with dozens of electric candles providing onstage ambiance, frontman and mainman Justin Vernon (vulnerable and usually falsetto lead vocals, guitar, sometimes keyboards) and the eight other musicians (vulnerable and usually falsetto harmonizing vocals, guitars, violins, horns of various shapes and sizes, and two sets of drums) delighted the crowd with their plaintive indie rock stylings. Vernon is a true artist — it just so happens that his medium is sound.

The concert was dominated by nearly all of the songs off Bon Iver’s 2011 self-titled release, with highlights including concert opener “Perth,” “Towers” and the stunningly beautiful “Holocene” with lyrics such as “and at once I knew I was not magnificent,” plus all of the songs off the first album — “Creature Fear,” “Flume,” “Skinny Love,” “For Emma” and “re: stacks,” which was presented as a moving solo performance by Vernon.

But, really, it was all good. Magnificent, in fact. But isn’t that what you would expect from the band that won the Grammy for Best New Artist this year?

Setlist

Perth
Minnesota, WI
Holocene
Towers
Beach Baby
Hinnom, TX
Wash.
Creature Fear
Blood Bank
re: stacks
Flume
Skinny Love
Calgary
Lisbon, OH
Beth/Rest

Encore:
Who Is It (Bjork cover)
For Emma

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 