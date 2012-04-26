Laguna Alumna to Oversee $10 Million Sustainable Agriculture Project in Africa

Laguna Blanca School 2007 alumna (and recent Columbia University grad and “food blogger”) Sara Barbour has been named coordinator of a $10 million sustainable agriculture project in Africa sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
It’s part of a $200 million commitment from the Gates Foundation to fund global agricultural sustainability and innovation.
Barbour leaves for Ethiopia in two weeks.
— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.