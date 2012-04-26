Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Support SBCC Campaign for Student Success

By Dean Nevins | April 26, 2012 | 6:26 p.m.

Dear Friend of Santa Barbara City College,

I have the honor of representing the faculty of Santa Barbara City College as the current Academic Senate president. I would like to share with you a few thoughts about SBCC and ask for your help in standing up for one of the crown jewels of California’s community college system.

One of the benefits of being the Academic Senate president is that I get to work with many of our wonderful faculty on projects throughout the campus. I am constantly impressed with the quality, dedication and intense focus on student success of our faculty, staff and administrators. That focus pays dividends to our students who transfer to top universities throughout the nation as well as those who graduate from our career/technical programs and go to work in our community. Our success was recently recognized by the Aspen Institute where SBCC was evaluated in a nationwide competition and was a top 10 finalist and the only one from California.

The student-focused environment at SBCC is no accident. It is a continuing legacy, created by past faculty and reinforced by current faculty. We have worked hard to respect our greater than 100-year tradition of excellence while adapting to the changing needs of our community and our state.

However, SBCC is not immune to the winds of change blowing from Sacramento. The draconian budget cuts are a real threat and will make it more difficult for our students to gain access to college and complete their goals.

You can help increase student access to college by standing up for SBCC through making a donation to our Campaign for Student Success. More than any dollar amount, making a donation of any size is a concrete way to show that SBCC has the community’s continuing support.

Dean Nevins, Ph.D.
Professor of computer science
Academic Senate president
SBCC

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 