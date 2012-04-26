Letter to the Editor: Support SBCC Campaign for Student Success

Dear Friend of Santa Barbara City College,

I have the honor of representing the faculty of Santa Barbara City College as the current Academic Senate president. I would like to share with you a few thoughts about SBCC and ask for your help in standing up for one of the crown jewels of California’s community college system.

One of the benefits of being the Academic Senate president is that I get to work with many of our wonderful faculty on projects throughout the campus. I am constantly impressed with the quality, dedication and intense focus on student success of our faculty, staff and administrators. That focus pays dividends to our students who transfer to top universities throughout the nation as well as those who graduate from our career/technical programs and go to work in our community. Our success was recently recognized by the Aspen Institute where SBCC was evaluated in a nationwide competition and was a top 10 finalist and the only one from California.

The student-focused environment at SBCC is no accident. It is a continuing legacy, created by past faculty and reinforced by current faculty. We have worked hard to respect our greater than 100-year tradition of excellence while adapting to the changing needs of our community and our state.

However, SBCC is not immune to the winds of change blowing from Sacramento. The draconian budget cuts are a real threat and will make it more difficult for our students to gain access to college and complete their goals.

You can help increase student access to college by standing up for SBCC through making a donation to our Campaign for Student Success. More than any dollar amount, making a donation of any size is a concrete way to show that SBCC has the community’s continuing support.

Dean Nevins, Ph.D.

Professor of computer science

Academic Senate president

SBCC