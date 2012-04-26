Looking Good Santa Barbara Announces Recipients of Spirit of Service Awards

Honorees will be recognized during a luncheon May 10 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion

Looking Good Santa Barbara is proud to announce the honorees of the Eighth Annual Spirit of Service Community Recognition Program, who will be acknowledged at an awards luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. May 10 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

The Spirit of Service program honors those in the community who further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by reducing waste (reduce, reuse and recycle) and contributing to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

The 2012 award recipients are:

» Robert Perez, Seagrass Restaurant — Waste Reduction Category

» Karen Robertson — Waste Reduction Category

» Washington Elementary School, 5th/6th and 6th-Grade Classes — Waste Reduction Category

» Garden Court Walkers — Clean Community Category

Dorothy Kujan

Gloria Solarte

Mei Ying Yue

Phyllis Kubilus

Earl Adley

Reba Roberts

Carmen Webster

» Maria Garcia — Clean Community Category

» Ray Unzueta — Clean Community Category

» Cleveland Elementary School, Channel Island Explorers — Clean Community Category

The awards ceremony will be emceed by local KEYT Ventura County Bureau Chief Tracy Lehr. Mayor Helene Schneider will be present to congratulate and honor each award recipient with a Spirit of Service award.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a City of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services program.

— Shannon McEttrick is a public outreach coordinator for City of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services.