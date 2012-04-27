Man Robbed of Computer in Downtown Parking Structure

72-year-old victim hits his head on the ground while trying to fend off the suspect, who fled and remains at large

A 72-year-old man leaving the Apple Store in downtown Santa Barbara was robbed in a city parking structure and the suspect remains at large, authorities said Thursday.

Around 11:15 a.m. April 18, the victim was walking to his car parked in City Lot 9 with a new computer worth $1,800, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The suspect, described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approached the victim from behind in the parking garage and grabbed the plastic bag containing the computer. The victim tried to hold onto the bag, lost his footing and fell, hitting the back of his head on the ground, Harwood said.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but the suspect ran down the parking structure ramp to Canon Perdido Street then to Anacapa Street.

Harwood said the suspect was wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. He had no weapon.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Bryan Jensen at 805.897.2384 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.897.2386.

