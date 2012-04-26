Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:33 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Break Ground on New Affordable Apartments

33-unit Dahlia Court II complex in Carpinteria expected to open in spring of 2013

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | April 26, 2012 | 1:17 p.m.

Dahlia Court II, a new 33-unit affordable apartment complex, is being constructed adjacent to the existing 54-unit Dahlia Court Apartments in Carpinteria. Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is the general partner and nonprofit developer of the addition, which will consist of four two-story buildings with youth education rooms, offices, community meeting space, a playground, and 19 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom units apartments.

The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at the construction site, 1305 Dahlia Court in Carpinteria. Carpooling is encouraged; limited street parking is available. A light lunch will be provided after the ceremony.

The groundbreaking ceremony will also recognize the visionary donors to the Campaign of Hope to support the affordable housing projects at Dahlia Court and the Camper Park (Casas de las Flores): All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, the City of Carpinteria, the Looker Foundation, NeighborWorks America, the Outhwaite Family Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation and other individual donors.

Estimated to be completed in spring of 2013, Peoples’ Self-Housing is acting as general contractor under the supervision of PSHH Rental Development Department director John Kukulka and construction director Jim Hurst. Project architecture is by CSA Architects of Santa Barbara. Financing is provided by the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, the City of Carpinteria, the County of Santa Barbara, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Merritt Community Capital Corp., Montecito Bank & Trust and Rabobank.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is a charitable nonprofit organization with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Its mission is to provide affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income seniors, and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast. Peoples’ has developed and now manages 1,350 affordable rental units in 20 communities. It has also helped 1,150 low-income households build and own their first home.

Reservation are requested by calling Peoples’ Santa Barbara office at 805.962.5152 x220 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For information about making a donation to the project, call 805.962.5152 x227 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

